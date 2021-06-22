Michael Hiltzik: The NCAA squandered a near-victory on student-athlete pay. Here's what's next

The broad consensus among analysts is that the Supreme Court’s narrow ruling in NCAA v. Alston, granting athletes expanded educational benefits only, still leaves a lot of gray when it comes to whether athletes can legally profit off their name, image, and likeness or be paid wages. As more than a handful of states prepare to put new laws into effect on July 1st, that will enable athletes to strike endorsement and sponsorship deals, the NCAA’s position on whether athletes can receive compensation for their own publicity rights and labor is a big unknown.