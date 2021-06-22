Michael Hiltzik: The NCAA squandered a near-victory on student-athlete pay. Here's what's next
It can hardly be debated that one of the biggest bullies in our public sphere is the National Collegiate Athletic Assn. The NCAA has become used to getting its way with students, universities, and television networks, especially where the fan-favorite Division I football and basketball programs are concerned. Its member conferences such as the Big 12 and Big Ten rake in hundreds of millions of dollars from TV contracts.www.arcamax.com