Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Michael Hiltzik: The NCAA squandered a near-victory on student-athlete pay. Here's what's next

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can hardly be debated that one of the biggest bullies in our public sphere is the National Collegiate Athletic Assn. The NCAA has become used to getting its way with students, universities, and television networks, especially where the fan-favorite Division I football and basketball programs are concerned. Its member conferences such as the Big 12 and Big Ten rake in hundreds of millions of dollars from TV contracts.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Hiltzik
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Bullies#Division#The Supreme Court#Nil#2021 Los Angeles Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsJanesville Gazette

Larry Stone: Here's what the Supreme Court's ruling against the NCAA means for the financial future of college athletes

SEATTLE — In sporting terms, this was Super Bowl XLVIII, with the NCAA playing the role of the thoroughly trounced Denver Broncos. In legal terms, this might well turn out to be college sports' version of Flood v. Kuhn, a case that in isolation didn't lead to massive change, but which laid the groundwork for future challenges that struck down Major League Baseball's reserve clause. The resulting advent of free agency fundamentally altered the nature of not just baseball, but all professional sports.
College Sportsperutribune.com

Writing’s on the wall, NCAA. Pay college athletes

It’s not just mania about college hoops that puts the “madness” in March Madness. Think about the money behind NCAA basketball. John Calipari, coach of perennial powerhouse University of Kentucky, makes $8 million a year. Duke’s famed Mike Krzyzewski makes $7 million. Closer to home, University of Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood got $3.8 million this year.
College SportsMy Clallam County

What's next for the NCAA and college athletes after the SCOTUS ruling?

(NEW YORK) – The Supreme Court last week ruled that the cap on a narrow list of education-related benefits for college athletes violated antitrust laws. In a unanimous decision, the Court upheld a lower court ruling that favored college athletes, who have long argued the million dollar salaries of coaches and league commissioners are unfair when compared to compensation for players. Compensation for collegiate athletes was limited to tuition, room and board, and a five thousand dollar cap on educational gifts and benefits from the school.
College SportsPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Student-Athlete Committee Members Speak Out to Oppose NCAA's Alternative NIL Proposal

Some of the most influential college athletes within the NCAA governance system are speaking out against the organization’s latest approach in regulating player compensation. Three members of the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee spoke to Sports Illustrated on Thursday in a passionate defense of the association’s original legislative proposal designed...
College Sportscitywatchla.com

Payday is Almost Here for NCAA Athletes

The high court upheld a lower court ruling that the NCAA cannot limit education-related benefits, including how schools reimburse players for things like computers, musical instruments, books and science equipment. This is a great step that moves us much closer to finally seeing the day that college athletes are paid for the revenue they produce for everyone else but themselves.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Supreme Court Warns NCAA: Pay Student Athletes Their Fair Share

The broad consensus among analysts is that the Supreme Court’s narrow ruling in NCAA v. Alston, granting athletes expanded educational benefits only, still leaves a lot of gray when it comes to whether athletes can legally profit off their name, image, and likeness or be paid wages. As more than a handful of states prepare to put new laws into effect on July 1st, that will enable athletes to strike endorsement and sponsorship deals, the NCAA’s position on whether athletes can receive compensation for their own publicity rights and labor is a big unknown.
College Sportsabc23.com

NCAA Athlete Pay

College athletes in Pennsylvania would be able to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness in proposed legislation associated with the new state budget package. PennLive.com reports that a document obtained from the state House Republican Appropriations Committee and tied to the state’s budget negotiations contains language saying a college student athlete “may earn compensation” for their “name, image or likeness.”
College Sportstriad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Pay student athletes

It’s tough to get the US Supreme Court to vote unanimously on anything these days, but on Monday they all agreed with something I’ve been saying for 30 years: College athletes should be paid. Everybody knows that college sports bring in enormous sums for their schools, particularly the big three...
Congress & CourtsBoston Herald

Supreme Court ruling puts NCAA under scrutiny and potentially opens door to eventual pay for student-athletes, sports economists say

After years of “exploiting” student-athletes, the NCAA eventually could cease to exist, at least in its current form, according to one economist, in the wake of last week’s unanimous Supreme Court ruling that the association cannot limit education-related benefits that colleges can offer their sports stars. “What’s super-important about this...
College SportsArkansas Online

OPINION | OTHERS SAY: NCAA, it's simple: Pay your athletes

It's not just mania about college hoops that puts the "madness" in March Madness. Think about the money behind NCAA basketball. John Calipari, coach of perennial powerhouse University of Kentucky, makes $8 million a year. Duke's famed Mike Krzyzewski makes $7 million. Closer to home, University of Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood got $3.8 million this year.
College SportsIntelligencer

As NCAA’s NIL Era Arrives, Some Student-Athletes Ready To Cash In

Social media stardom came unexpectedly to Haley and Hanna Cavinder. A way to pass time during the pandemic now has Fresno State’s twin sister basketball stars positioned to be among the most successful college-athlete entrepreneurs as soon as the rules allow it. Ohio State lacrosse player Mitchell Pehlke has been...
College Sportsmanhattan-institute.org

NCAA Athletes' Pay Victory May Leave Them Worse Off

When employers are forced to raise one form of compensation, they often find other places to cut. Don’t get so excited yet about all the news of rising wages for college athletes and workers. The increases often mask other cuts in compensation. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court made a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy