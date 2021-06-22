Cancel
Braintree, MA

A final sendoff for heroic Braintree police canine Kitt

Patriot Ledger
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAINTREE — Police canine Kitt went on one last patrol of the town Tuesday, June 22 on the way to a memorial service with full police honors at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Outside the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home on Washington Street, more than a hundred people gathered to pay a final tribute to Kitt, watching as six police officers carried his flag-draped coffin to a waiting hearse for the trip to Foxboro. Others lined the route along Washington, Pond and Granite streets while the procession led by more than 20 police motorcycles made its way through town.

