Susan Tompor: Big money set to arrive in July for families; here's what to do to get it

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will take a village to make sure that a complicated, and potentially confusing, expanded Child Tax Credit gets big money to the families who need it the most. In Detroit, volunteers actually will be going block-by-block, door-to-door in key neighborhoods that have clusters of lower-income families with children, from newborns through age 17, to alert people who typically aren't required to file tax returns that they need to get on board with this newly expanded tax credit.

www.arcamax.com
