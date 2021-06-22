Consumer Confidential: The sad demise of Sears

Like many people of a certain age, I've always had a soft spot for Sears. For much of my life, it was the go-to store for household appliances, clothing, tools and auto parts. And then there's the rich history of the Sears catalog, introduced in 1893. Long before the internet and the ubiquity of catalog merchants, the Sears catalog was for many Americans the sole way you could purchase a reliable good without traveling to a big-city store.