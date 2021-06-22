Still at odds: Supervisor, clerk argue about agenda, mail

After several postponements, we finally had our Spring Town Meeting on June 7, 2021. Thanks to all the citizens of Seekonk who came out to participate, what a great turnout. It was a long, hot night with 26 warrant articles to act on. It certainly helped having the Covid-19 restrictions lifted by the State a few days prior to the meeting. We have had positive feedback on our new check-in system coming in through the pool entrance and separating the lines for the precincts. It really made things run smoother and faster and we were able to get started on time. I would like to thank the following people/departments who really helped in coordinating the set-up of Town Meeting. The teamwork of all these department coming together created a successful night. DPW, Seekonk HS maintenance, Cable 9, Town Administrator’s office, Assistant Town Clerk, Board of Health, Police and Fire Departments, Town Hall Dept. Heads and employees, poll workers, registrars, and everyone else who helped. Thank you all.