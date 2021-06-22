Cancel
Politics

Still at odds: Supervisor, clerk argue about agenda, mail

By Mark Haney
 17 days ago

William Campbell and Cristi Smith crossed swords again at Monday’s Indianfields Township board meeting. And things did not go Campbell’s way. The supervisor first wanted Smith, the clerk, to change the minutes from the May board meeting to reflect his view of what happened. The board, however, voted to accept the minutes as written.

