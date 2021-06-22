Mother of alleged victim of sexual assault is witness for the defense

After a four-day hiatus, the trial for a former probation officer charged with sexual assault resumed Wednesday with a bombshell announcement. Throughout the jury trial, the alleged victim of 49-year-old Ryan Purdy had stated that the abuse began when she was 15, shortly after an incident involving the police discovering her in a parked car with another boy. But Tuesday a police report from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office was introduced which showed that the incident happened in February 2014, shortly after the alleged victim turned 16.