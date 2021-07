Since rain is a precious commodity these days, we’re all worried about watering our yards now. For your lawn, it’s less than you think. A twice weekly soaking usually is more than adequate. The key is deep watering. Short daily sprinkler sprays are as likely to hurt as help. It brings roots closer to the surface where they are more susceptible to heat damage and compaction. Let the sprinklers run long enough to get the soil wet several inches down. Better yet, water for about 15 minutes, then turn the sprinkler off. Go back a little later and water again until the desired damp depth is reached. The first watering helps soften the soil, allowing the water to begin sinking in. The second round allows it to penetrate.