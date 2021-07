The NBA Finals are finally upon us to culminate what has been one of the more compelling playoffs in recent memory. The 2021 edition may not feature the staple stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, or Kawhi Leonard that hoops fans are accustomed to seeing on this stage at this point of the season. Instead, it will feature fresh faces such as Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton from the Milwaukee Bucks side. None of these players had ever reached the NBA Finals before this season, and these two franchises have just one NBA title between them (Bucks in 1971).