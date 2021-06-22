Office of Marketing and Communications

opc@savannahga.gov

City of Savannah announces 2022 funding opportunities: Arts and Culture Enrichment and Community Partnership Program

SAVANNAH (June 22) – The City of Savannah is now accepting 2022 Arts and Culture Enrichment (ACE) applications for funding of arts, culture and heritage programs and Community Partnership Program (CPP) applications for funding of social services programs. Proposed programming must take place in the 2022 calendar year and within the city limits of Savannah.

All applicants will be required to attend an ACE or CPP workshop for an in-depth explanation of programs, eligibility criteria, investment priorities and the application processes.

Workshops dates, applications, guidelines and program information can be found on the following websites:

For the Arts and Culture Enrichment Program, visit www.savannahga.gov/arts or call 912-651-6783.

For the Community Partnership Program, visit www.savannahga.gov/grants or call 912-651-6520.

The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, August 2, 2021, at 5 p.m.