When Kemba Walker signed with the Boston Celtics, fans thought he would be able to deliver some solid playoff performances. In the end, however, Walker underperformed as a member of the Celtics which disappointed many fans. As a result of his play on the court, the Celtics decided to trade him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a move that freed up some cap space for the Cs. Now, the Thunder have Kemba on their roster and while this could be a huge help to their young core, it would appear as though Kemba could be traded once more.