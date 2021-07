July 8, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Technical analyst Clive Maund explains why he has a Buy recommendation for Barsele Minerals. Barsele Minerals Corp. (BME:TSX.V; BRSLF:OTCQB) continues to shape up well and whilst our original entry point back in January was certainly nothing to boast about, our second entry point in May was a lot better so that we are now up on both our purchases, as can be seen on its latest 6-month chart below. What has happened through all of June following the spike in May is that the stock has consolidated in what now clearly looks like a classic bull Flag. The volume pattern whilst this Flag has developed is strongly bullish, with almost exclusively upside volume, which is why the Accumulation line broke to new highs a couple of days ago. Whilst this Flag formed the earlier overbought condition unwound and we saw a bullish cross of the moving averages, which are now very favorably aligned.