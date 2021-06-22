Boston - The city that never stops learning

Boston is the capital city of Massachusetts and the most populated, with a population close to 700,000 residents. In Boston, you are among some of the world’s most renowned universities located in and around the greater Boston area, with more than 100 colleges and universities. 250,000 students alone are enrolled in Boston and Cambridge.

Let’s take a look at some interesting numbers about Boston and Massachusetts:

It’s no surprise that in 2017, Boston ranked 8th for best student cities in the world and 5th in the world for innovation. Massachusetts also takes the bragging rights for the highest-ranking state in the entire US in terms of an average IQ score of 104.3.

The three major universities known to everyone are the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard, and Tufts. They are located in Cambridge and Somerville, just outside of Boston, and given the name of Brainpower Triangle. You can’t imagine being surrounded by that many great minds.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

MIT was founded in 1861 and was previously known as Boston Tech, known for its research programs on science and technology. Their shared purpose is to better the world through education, research, and innovation. Regarded as one of the smartest universities with an average SAT score of 1507. Second to the California Institute of Technology. I visited Boston in the summer of 2015 and was fortunate enough to have a personal tour from a cousin who was attending at the time. I highly recommend it. If you don’t have a cousin, you can still explore their campus with a tour led by current students.

“The mission of MIT is to advance knowledge and educate students in science, technology, and other areas of scholarship that will best serve the nation and the world in the 21st century.”

Harvard

Harvard is the oldest educational institution founded in 1638 and lead the way in creating Boston’s academic legacy. Due to Covid, Harvard University is not offering in-person and private tours, but you can visit them virtually and interact with undergraduate student tour guides. We might not all be privileged enough to attend, but we can still access world-class learning through their free online classes.

“Intelligence, leadership, and talent don’t fall along economic lines, and we want to be sure our doors are open to young people from across the globe.”— Sally Donahue

Tuft

Tufts was founded in 1852 and is known for combining research with the liberal arts. It has four campuses each, concentrating on the arts and sciences, dental medicine, and veterinary medicine.

“Creating and sustaining an environment that prepares to launch all our students into the world fully prepared to chart a course for success requires effective stewardship of our resources during a time of significant challenges in higher education.”

The greater Boston area is not only known for these top three universities. Boston also has an art and culture scene with music and theatre, lots of green space with a 1,100-acre network of parks, and 35 other colleges and universities that also rank highly.

