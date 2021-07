With the Covid-19 pandemic removing any chance of game showcases in 2020, fans were starved for announcements, information and updates on their favorite games. However, since E3 2021, Summer of Gaming and other showcases, it is clear that developers and publishers are utilizing online methods in getting their content to the fans. 3D Realms is no different and the company has officially adopted the position. From 13th August to 15th August, 3D Realms will host Realms Deep 2021 with a live show airing on Twitch on 14th August from 10:00A.M. PT/ 1:00P.M. ET.