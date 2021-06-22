Mister Bee Potato Chips at Giant Food to Benefit USO-Metro, Military Personnel

West Virginia snack manufacturer Mister Bee Potato Chips will be featured at Giant Food stores throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. in early July, offering specially marked chip bags that salute military personnel and designate a portion of every sale to the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro). “We met Mary Anne Ketelsen, CEO of Mister Bee, through our mutual philanthropic partner, USO-Metro,” said Felis Andrade, Director of External Communications and Community Relations at Giant Food. “It is a pleasure to introduce her delicious product and help our service members and their families at the same time.” Andrade said Mister Bee chips will be available July 2nd leading into the July Fourth weekend and be at Giant stores through Labor Day in September. Mister Bee Potato Chips and the Ketelsen family donated $100,000 to the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore in 2020. In 2019, Ketelsen designed the 5-ounce chip bag to honor Veterans and military personnel serving their country. Ketelsen said her father, husband and several nephews were in the service and some are currently in the military. “Our service members put their lives on the line for our country,” she said. “USO-Metro brings military families together. From the minute a service member enlists, the USO is always by their side. Donating to the USO makes me feel like I am not just helping one, but many.” Lisa Marie Riggins, President and CEO of USO-Metro, said both Giant Food and Mister Bee are leading partners of USO-Metro’s work on behalf of our troops and their families. “Partners like Mister Bee and Giant Food are the conduit for people learning about the USO and the military experience. By these partners continuing their commitment to be a megaphone, they are ensuring their customers are not forgetting about the military community.” Mister Bee produces original, BBQ, sour cream and onion, honey BBQ, jalapeno, salt & vinegar, and dip style potato chips that are offered online or at retailers throughout West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Its growing manufacturing plant in Parkersburg, W.Va. now employs 47 people. # # #