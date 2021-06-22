Travis R. Kisner

Since the 40 under 40 nomination of 2020, Travis was able to lead his company, Detectachem, into pivoting to create a COVID-19 FDA EUA approved molecular test. This pivot and business spawned a new subsidiary within Detectachem, named MobileDetect Bio, and this new entity was able to provide testing to the nation and globally to help with the Pandemic. Travis is now the COO of both companies and continues to innovate on the bio testing and detection side to provide further testing for COVID-19 variants in an effort to recover from this difficult time. The Products and Detection platform developed have helped to protect, Schools, the Public, the Military, Sporting Events, Law Enforcement, and many more avenues. Travis has felt the massive and fast-paced learning experience being involved in this effort to provide testing solutions to the World and will continue to provide next generation solutions to help change make the World a better and safer place.