People on the Move

EDUCATION: California Polytechnic State University (San Luis Obispo, CA) Ryan Jang, AIA, LEED AP, has 16 years of professional experience and has been with LMSA since 2013. His projects have been recognized by local and national organizations, including the American Institute of Architects and the University of California Office of the President. His projects include the Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation at UC Berkeley; Walker Hall Graduate Student Center at UC Davis; the San Francisco Art Institute at Fort Mason; and the Mosswood Community Center in Oakland.