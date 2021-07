Brand and packaging design created by Blank Design Studio for Brookies Cookies & Co. Located in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, Brookies is specializing in the artisanal manufacture of brownies, cookies, and coffees. Their mantra is to bring people happiness through their sweets. Blank Design Studio was asked to work on a clearer and more solid brand positioning. Guided by this new design concept, a vibrant color palette, and the “baking good times” tagline, they created an authentic, global, urban, fun platform with a touch of acid humor brought by its new symbol, inspired by the 1950s cartoons that explored an atmosphere of cunning and malice through their exaggerated and flashy expressions.