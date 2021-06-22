Gregg Novicoff
Gregg Novicoff, AIA, LEED AP, has 24 years of professional experience and has been with LMSA since 2005. His projects include the Ed Roberts Campus in Berkeley, California; Family House, which provides temporary housing to families of seriously ill children receiving treatment at the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital; People’s Park Student Housing at UC Berkeley; the Edwin M. Lee Apartments affordable housing development in San Francisco.www.bizjournals.com