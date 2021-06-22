Gregg Novicoff

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGregg Novicoff, AIA, LEED AP, has 24 years of professional experience and has been with LMSA since 2005. His projects include the Ed Roberts Campus in Berkeley, California; Family House, which provides temporary housing to families of seriously ill children receiving treatment at the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital; People’s Park Student Housing at UC Berkeley; the Edwin M. Lee Apartments affordable housing development in San Francisco.

State
California State
Uc Berkeley, Affordable Housing, Aia, Leed Ap, Lmsa, The Ed Roberts Campus, Family House
Real Estatebizjournals

Gregg S. Matsuura, CIMA®, CRPS®

Gregg Matsuura has 30 years of experience in both finance and real estate investments. Mr. Matsuura graduated from Iolani School, has a BBA from UH and an MBA from USC, graduating with Beta Gamma Sigma honors. Mr. Matsuura is a CIMA®, Certified Investment Management Analyst, and holds the CRPS®, Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist, designation. He is Vice-Chairman of the Board, St. Francis Healthcare Foundation of Hawaii and a member at Waialae Country Club.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.
Economybizjournals

People on the Move

Birchcreek is excited to announce Tony Goheen has joined the team as a Wealth Advisor. Tony brings a wealth of knowledge to clients with over 27 years of experience in investment advisory, relationship management, & supervisory roles. He holds a degree in business from Miami University of Oxford & the Certified Wealth Strategist designation. Birchcreek is a fee-only, fiduciary registered investment advisory firm specializing in financial planning & investment management.
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.
Healthbizjournals

2021 Healthiest Employers

There's no doubt that well-being — physical, mental, emotional, social and financial — has been a prime focus for people in the last year. The Covid-19 pandemic allowed many Central Florida companies to shine in this area, as some were forced to change their own wellness practices while others with existing programs bolstered them.
HealthCrain's Cleveland Business

Harrington Discovery Institute announces 2021 Scholar-Innovators

The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals announced the recipients of the 2021 Scholar-Innovator Awards, which will support a range of drug discovery projects. Dr. Jennifer Chen, of the University of California, San Francisco — Reversing Liver Fibrosis. Dr. John Chorba, of the University of California, San Francisco — A...
Societybizjournals

The search for diversity

Meet two St. Louis organizations helping eradicate the myth that diverse talent is hard to find. All Black Creative and ConstructReach are operating disparate sectors, but their mission is the same: To ensure companies understand there’s plenty of Black talent for them to hire and that finding a diversified pool of job candidates isn’t as hard as some companies think it is.
Advocacybizjournals

Fifth Third gives $1M for new career development program

One of Nashville's largest banks is partnering with the National Urban League to launch a workforce development program throughout its footprint. On Tuesday, Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) announced in a release the new program will provide career counseling services and connect participants to career advancement credentialing and certification opportunities over the next two years. To fund it, the Cincinnati-based bank has given the Urban League $1 million.
CollegesBusiness Wire

Fullstack Academy and The University of Texas at Dallas Partner to Meet State’s Growing Demand for Tech Professionals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the increasing demand for tech professionals across Texas, Fullstack Academy today announced a partnership with The University of Texas at Dallas’ (UT Dallas’) Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science to bring tech skills training to the state. Together with UT Dallas, the national tech education provider will offer 26-week coding, cybersecurity, data analytics and DevOps bootcamps that equip students with the skills needed to fill well-paying, in-demand tech jobs.
Newport Beach, CAbizjournals

Chipotle to accept TikTok resumes from Gen-Z applicants

In an effort to attract more Gen-Z applicants in a tight U.S. labor market, Chipotle Mexican Grill said Thursday it will accept resumes via the TikTok video app. Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said it needs to hire 15,000 workers to meet current demand. It's one of the first restaurant chains to accept TikTok resumes, it said.
New York City, NYrebusinessonline.com

Student Housing Sector Leads New York City Multifamily Market’s Comeback

Despite the pandemic-related uncertainty that dominated the markets in 2020, the student housing sector consistently displayed strong pre-lease occupancy rates among properties under construction, suggesting that the asset class would be well-positioned to hit the ground running in 2021. According to RealPage Analytics, students, encouraged by the prospect of fully...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Renowned Scientist, Engineer – a UCSD Grad – Named VP of Research at USC

A scientist and engineer who completed graduate work at UC San Diego will be joining USC as vice president of research, effective Aug.1. Ishwar K. Puri comes to USC from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, where he is dean of the engineering school, a professor in the department of mechanical engineering and an associate member of the department of engineering physics.
CollegesBeaumont Enterprise

Mills College alumnae sue school over pending shutdown, merger

Alumnae of Mills College in Oakland filed a lawsuit against the school, alleging they were blindsided by the college’s recent announcement to shutdown or merge with Northeastern University. The complaint, which was filed June 7 in Alameda County, claims that the college withheld information and documents from alumni trustees on...
Berkeley, CAdavisvanguard.org

Berkeley Report Finds Intensifying Racial Residential Segregation in the US in the Last Few Decades

Berkeley, CA – While racial disparities in everything from health, policing, and the criminal justice system have gained widespread attention over the last year, researchers for the “Roots of Structural Racism Project” at UC Berkeley found “there remains a surprising lack of appreciation for the centrality of racial residential segregation in forming and sustaining these disparities.

