Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Metro Exodus Tech Video: PS5 vs Xbox Series X Frame Rate Test, Comparison With PS4 Pro And Xbox One X

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro Exodus was already a beautiful looking game when it first launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but leveraging the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S’ more powerful hardware, developer 4A Games has applied a significant amount of polish on top of the base experience. Having gone hands-on with Metro Exodus on the newer consoles, we’re impressed with how it stacks up against its base release.

gamingbolt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One X#Tech#Metro Exodus Tech Video#Polish#Metro Exodus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy