Metro Exodus Tech Video: PS5 vs Xbox Series X Frame Rate Test, Comparison With PS4 Pro And Xbox One X
Metro Exodus was already a beautiful looking game when it first launched for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but leveraging the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S’ more powerful hardware, developer 4A Games has applied a significant amount of polish on top of the base experience. Having gone hands-on with Metro Exodus on the newer consoles, we’re impressed with how it stacks up against its base release.gamingbolt.com