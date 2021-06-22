Aaron Thornton, AIA, has 23 years of professional experience and has been with LMSA since 2015. His projects include the 88 Broadway/735 Davis affordable housing project in San Francisco’s Northwest Waterfront Historic District; two projects in San Mateo—Montara Apartments and Nueva School at Bay Meadows; and Blattner Hall at the California College of the Arts. He is currently leading the design of the net-zero University High School California Campus in San Francisco.