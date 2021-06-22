Comcast introduces fastest internet speeds over Wi-Fi across Virginia with latest launches in Front Royal
“Gig-speed is the future of internet connectivity, especially with the growing number of connected devices in the home,” said John Hughes, IV, assistant city manager of the City of Lynchburg. “We’re excited that Comcast is giving our residents access to faster speeds and more bandwidth, which can be used for gaming or to download movies while enjoying quality time with family and friends.”royalexaminer.com