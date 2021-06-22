Respiratory Therapy program receives Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success Award
The Lakeland Community College Respiratory Therapy Program is among a select group of programs that have been recognized by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care (CoARC) to receive the Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success Award. CoARC accredits degree-granting programs in respiratory care throughout the country that have undergone a rigorous process of voluntary peer review and have met or exceeded the minimum accreditation standards as set by the professional association.lkn.lakelandcc.edu