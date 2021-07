Assessment of state’s clean trucks program reveals a plethora of positive health impacts, particularly for communities of color and low-income neighborhoods. Over the past decade, research has pointed to the substantial contribution that economic, environmental and societal forces contribute to our health — as much as or more, studies show, than genetics, individual behavior and access to health care. Examples of these social determinants of health include quality of housing and schools, access to healthy foods, living-wage jobs and environmental exposure to pollution and other hazards.