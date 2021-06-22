NextDecade appoints new COO with focus on LNG, carbon capture

The consolidation of the US shale industry continues, and some major gas-focused deals are in the process of closing. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 3]. The US shale industry continues to consolidate, with numerous major mergers and acquisitions (M&As) announced since the second half of 2020. Among them is a number of large gas-focused deals, which illustrate that interest in building scale and acquiring new acreage is not limited to the Permian Basin alone. This marks a significant point in the evolution of the shale industry. When the current wave of consolidation comes to an end, the industry – initially characterised by the presence of high numbers of small independents – is expected to comprise fewer, larger players. This, in turn, is anticipated to help the industry stay disciplined even if commodity prices rise. This is primarily a concern for oil producers, who will not want oil prices to weaken b...