NextDecade appoints new COO with focus on LNG, carbon capture

naturalgasworld.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA senior vice president, Ivan Van der Walt, tapped by the US company’s board of directors. US energy company NextDecade said June 22 one of its senior vice presidents would assume the role of COO, taking the helm on its LNG and carbon capture projects. Ivan Van der Walt will...

www.naturalgasworld.com
State
Texas State
#Lng#Carbon Capture#Coo#Board Of Directors#Mozambique#Gorgan#Bechtel#Rio Grande Lng#French
