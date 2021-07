I started art, probably when I was a child, as most people do, but I was really exposed to fine arts when I went to college and started taking art classes. It wasn’t until I was 40 that I went to grad school though for fine art. I focused on painting, and started doing things that were somewhat realistic, but moving into some sort of surrealism. And then, started making marks and lines that did not have any realistic approach, and kind of went from there and started doing very, all-over artwork.