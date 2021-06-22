Cancel
Where Are They Now? 2018 Future Games

By Rocco Iervasi
prepbaseballreport.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PBR Future Games has become the biggest event in the country for uncommitted players. Each summer, each PBR state selects 20-25 uncommitted underclassmen to represent their home state at the Future Games. They participate in a showcase with games each of the next three days against three other states. The Future Games is flooded with college coaches in attendance to watch these uncommitted players with over 300 coaches in attendance in 2019.

