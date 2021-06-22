D.C. Circuit Court Strikes Down Unlawful FERC Approval of a Natural Gas Pipeline
(WASHINGTON) Ruling on a case brought by Environmental Defense Fund, the second highest court in the U.S. today struck down the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) approval of a 66-mile natural gas pipeline in Illinois and Missouri. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit today vacated FERC’s approval of the Spire STL Pipeline, finding that the agency did not sufficiently analyze whether the pipeline was in fact needed.www.edf.org