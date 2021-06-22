Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

D.C. Circuit Court Strikes Down Unlawful FERC Approval of a Natural Gas Pipeline

edf.org
 17 days ago

(WASHINGTON) Ruling on a case brought by Environmental Defense Fund, the second highest court in the U.S. today struck down the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) approval of a 66-mile natural gas pipeline in Illinois and Missouri. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit today vacated FERC’s approval of the Spire STL Pipeline, finding that the agency did not sufficiently analyze whether the pipeline was in fact needed.

www.edf.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Pipelines#Greenhouse Gas#D C Circuit Court#Ferc#The U S Court Of Appeals#The D C Circuit#The Spire Stl Pipeline#Edf#Stl#Energy#The European Union#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
China
Related
Congress & Courtsnewsdakota.com

Federal Court Reverses EPA Rule on Year-round E15

(NAFB) – A federal appeals court late last week reversed a 2019 rule by the Environmental Protection Agency that lifted restrictions on the sale of E15. American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers vs. EPA challenged the rulemaking that allowed the year-round sale of E15. Growth Energy, the Renewable Fuels Association, and the National Corn Growers Association say in a joint statement, “We disagree with the court’s decision to reject EPA’s move to expand the RVP waiver to include E15, a decision that could deprive American drivers of lower carbon options at the pump and would result in more carbon in the atmosphere.”
Congress & Courtsfoxnebraska.com

Smith responds to D.C. Circuit Court decision blocking year-round E15

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith responded to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruling against the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2019 rule waiving Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) requirements to allow the sale of ethanol blends in gasoline of 15%, or E15, year-round. “I am deeply...
Mercer County, NJwbjb.org

Supreme Court won’t sidetrack plans for natural gas pipeline

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with a pipeline company in a dispute with New Jersey over land the company needs for the natural gas pipeline. Both liberal and conservative justices joined to rule 5-4 for the PennEast Pipeline Co.. The 116-mile planned pipeline is to run from Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had allowed PennEast’s project to move forward in 2018, but lawsuits followed. Tuesday’s decision from the high court doesn’t end litigation over the pipeline. A separate challenge involving New Jersey is pending in a federal appeals court in Washington.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court greenlights PennEast natural gas pipeline seizing New Jersey land

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the developers of the $1 billion PennEast natural gas pipeline can seize New Jersey land to build the project. The decision announced Tuesday did not break along usual lines, with Republican appointees Chief Justice John Roberts, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh voting in the majority with Democratic appointees Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, both appointees of former President Donald Trump, dissented, along with Clarence Thomas, the most conservative justice, and Democratic appointee Elena Kagan.
Congress & Courtseenews.net

What Supreme Court ruling means for FERC, gas, pipelines

The natural gas industry scored a victory in the Supreme Court yesterday after the majority of justices agreed that private companies can seize state-held land for federally approved projects. In a 5-4 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts affirmed that PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC had the authority to take 42 parcels...
Congress & Courtsenr.com

Court Ruling Adds Scrutiny in FERC Pipeline Approval Review

A June 22 federal appeals court decision to throw out Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval of an already built and operating natural gas pipeline adds new attention as the agency reconsiders its process to determine future need for such interstate lines. The Washington, D.C., appellate court said that FERC failed...
Canyon, CAVacaville Reporter

Proposed East Bay natural gas plant, pipeline clears first hurdle

A natural gas processing plant and underground pipeline cleared a first hurdle with this week’s approval of its land use permit to operate at Keller Canyon landfill in Pittsburg. County planning commissioners approved the permit for Ameresco on Wednesday and recommended the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors adopt the...
Columbus, OHNew Haven Register

Volkswagen to appeal emissions ruling to US Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Volkswagen, which is now subject to Ohio anti-tampering laws that it says could cost hundreds of billions of dollars, wants time to stop a state lawsuit, the automaker said in a Thursday court filing. At issue is the 2015 scandal in which the automaker was found...
Congress & Courtsmining.com

British Columbia Supreme Court drops bombshell on natural gas industry

The British Columbia Supreme Court has found the B.C. government infringed the Blueberry River First Nation’s treaty rights by allowing decades of industrial development in their traditional territory. The ruling will likely have significant impacts for industries in that region, notably the natural gas industry, as the court says the...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: House passes $760B package, hoping to sway infrastructure debate | Exxon lobbyist says it pushed trade groups to 'be out front' on PFAS | Wildfire expert prescribes controlled burns as preventive care

HAPPY THURSDAY! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at the House’s passage of its own...
Energy Industrytherecord-online.com

Natural gas pipeline project burrowing through Chapman Township

LITTLE ITALEE, PA – A crew of “pipe-liners” is scheduled this week to begin the installation of a new natural gas pipeline beneath Young Woman’s Creek in Chapman Township. The work is part of the Leidy South Project, a proposed expansion by energy giant Williams designed to connect Pennsylvania natural gas supplies with demand centers along the Atlantic coast in time for the upcoming winter heating season.
Sylvania, GAaugustachronicle.com

City council approves natural gas line contract

The Sylvania City Council in a called meeting Friday morning approved the natural gas line construction contract that is projected the connection to the industrial park’s Claxton Farm Poultry plant before the year concludes. And the contract remained the same lowest bid amount despite the council’s June 17 questions of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy