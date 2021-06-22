Cancel
Don Lifted Shares New Single “Golden (The Wait)” Featuring MadameFraankie

By Caleb Campbell
undertheradarmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans last heard from Memphis-based musician and visual artist Don Lifted (a.k.a. Lawrence Matthews) with the news that he signed to Fat Possum Records with new music on the way. We previously shared Matthew’s debut single with Fat Possum, “Lost In Orion” in March and since then he’s continued to be hard at work crafting a distinctive blend of hip-hop, alt rock, and electronic music. Now he’s once again back, this time with a confident new single “Golden (The Wait),” featuring fellow Memphis artist, MadameFraankie.

