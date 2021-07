If you're not familiar with Olivia Rodrigo, here's what you need to know: she's the youngest solo artist in UK chart history to achieve an Official Chart Double position (landing at Number 1 on the singles and albums charts in the same week). She writes spunky bubblegum indie pop about moving on from disappointing ex-lovers. Oh, and her album Sour racked up a giant 51,000 chart sales in its first week alone, making it the biggest opening record of the year so far – even eclipsing Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight.