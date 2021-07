A press release from the Division of Wildlife Resources shares that due to a lot of hard work and partnerships among several state and federal organizations, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to reclassify the status of the razorback sucker from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act. The proposal was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday and will be open to public comments until September 6th. The razorback sucker is an easily recognizable brownish-green fish with a bony hump on its back. When fully mature, this fish can reach lengths of up to 3.5 feet and live more than 40 years. It is only found in the Colorado River and its tributaries, including the Green River.