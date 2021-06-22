Compton speaks to Rotary

View more in
Maysville, KY
Ledger-Independent
Maysville, KY
Grant apps due Aug. 1
Area organizations have one more month to apply for an International Paper Maysville Mill grant for the 2021 grant cycle. Apply today at www.i
Mason County, KY
Chamber Connection
Masks are off and businesses are open! What a difference a year can make! We are halfway through a year of growth for our area and
Ripley, OH
Fire hydrants receive face lift from community
RIPLEY, Ohio — Fire hydrants in Ripley were recently given a facelift by community members and local students. Kristi Scott,
Maysville, KY
State official visits Maysville
Commissioner Dennis Keene of the Department of Local Government visited Maysville Friday and spent time touring the area with Mason County Jud
Frankfort, KY
Expanding Broadband in Rural Areas a Top Priority
As a candidate on the campaign trail and now an elected official in Frankfort, I have spent the larger part of the past year standing up for c
Frankfort, KY
Waiver available to avoid repaying excess jobless benefits
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Thousands of Kentuckians can now apply for a waiver that could clear them from having to repay the overpayments in
Maysville, KY
Meet Me in …Maysville
This former property of the Denis Mcgregor family in the late 1800s soon found its way to becoming the Maysville Jail and Jailers home with bo
Personal Finance
Supporting local news means supporting local newspapers
As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, there’s a sense of relief and optimism that things will return to normal. Long-awaited famil