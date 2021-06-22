Cancel
Lucy Dacus Captures Memory On A Musical

By MTV News Staff
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe so often think of music as a free-flowing expression of one’s innermost emotions — yearning, love, grief, dismay — that it’s jolting to hear Lucy Dacus speak about it as roughly the opposite. “There are a lot more facts in this,” the Richmond, Virginia-based 26-year-old says of her third album, Home Video, a collection of crystal-clear, folk-inflected rock songs with lyrics that match the music’s lucidity. Not that she’s out here burying statistics in music. Instead, she’s recounting old memories with no filter and turning them into songs, an attempt “to make order out of something… [and] assert control over my perception of myself.” In that regard, Home Video is a smashing success: It puts Dacus’s teenage and early-twenties experiences on the page more clearly than anything she’s done before.

Lucy Dacus
Phoebe Bridgers
Julien Baker
