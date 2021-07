After a year of virtual meetings the Forum’s Emerging Leaders Group was beyond ready to emerge in-person. Seventy-five of them did so in style at a festive event held June 9 in the courtyard at Hue, an apartment complex at 900 Sarah in The Grove. Greenstreet Building Group, the developer and one of the Emerging Leaders event sponsors, said that the complex, which had opened a few weeks before, was 100 percent occupied.