Maya Lin on planting a ghost forest in Manhattan

artforum.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Earth Day, Maya Lin and I stood in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park surrounded by dead trees. The artist and architect had just completed Ghost Forest, an installation of fifty lifeless cedars cleared from New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, where rising sea levels and salt-water infiltration now threaten the woodland ecosystem, slowly rotting trees from the inside. Tragic figures, the cedars remain standing as they perish. A soundscape composed by Lin and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology activates their stillness with the vocalizations. of cougars, wolves, beavers, and whales once native to Manhattan Island. Ghost Forest will remain intact, while the surrounding foliage changes from spring to summer and eventually fall, through November 14.

www.artforum.com
