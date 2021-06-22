2021 Women in Building Services: Leia Sims, KOW Building Consultants

What trends will dominate your industry in the coming months?. NYC is taking action to reduce climate impacts of the building industry. The Climate Mobilization Act includes LL97 which is imposing limits on the carbon emissions from buildings. Now, building owners are going to have to make energy saving (and cost saving) improvements to their buildings to limit their exposure to fines. By 2030, 80% of buildings in NYC will have to make some improvements to comply. KOW is working closely with our clients to reduce carbon emissions, make buildings more energy efficient, and be compliant to avoid fines. As these laws begin to take effect, (2024 is the first round) the industry is transitioning to be ready to build and maintain energy efficient buildings.