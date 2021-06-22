2021 Women in Building Services: Cassidy O’Brien, SWBR

Now that we have passed through the eye of the needle and are coming out the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be time to reassess your quality team’s skill level. After all, if the measurements they make on a daily basis are inaccurate, you may be either failing parts made that should pass, or worse yet, shipping bad parts that passed inspection. Either way, you have either a high scrap rate or escapes that may cost you your company’s reputation and potentially your ability to land lucrative contracts.