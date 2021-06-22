2021 Women in Building Services: Cassidy O’Brien, SWBR
I always knew I wanted to work in a profession involving the built environment. My success in math and science courses coupled with my interest in architecture led me to structural engineering. Since early high school, I have strived to be a structural engineer, specifically one that works closely with architects designing buildings. I am still growing and learning more about myself and the different professions associated with building services, so I anticipate being involved with even more aspects of planning, design, and construction going forward.nyrej.com