Wantagh, NY

2021 Women in Building Services: Lysa Russo, KOW Building Consultants

 17 days ago

In the past year, what project, transaction or accomplishment are you most proud of?. I recently completed the construction of a day care center in Wantagh, N.Y. The project was different than others that I have previously worked on because I was representing the owner, rather than the lender. While the ‘sticks and bricks’ of the project were not unique to me, working so closely with an emotionally invested owner, was. While the owner was familiar with the operations of a daycare center, she had never been a part of the ground-up construction of one. My role on the project was to effectively communicate the owner’s vision and use of the space to the contracting team. I’m proud to report that we successfully navigated many obstacles throughout the project, mostly attributed to the pandemic, and completed the project on schedule and on budget.

