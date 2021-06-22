Tribute Portfolio Expands in Japan With Opening of Hiyori Chapter Kyoto

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTribute Portfolio, the growing collection of characterful, independent hotels from Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of brands, travel program, and experiential offerings, continues to expand its footprint in Japan with the opening of Hiyori Chapter Kyoto. Located in Japan’s historical and cultural hub of Kyoto, the 203-room new hotel is the second Tribute Portfolio hotel in Japan and is set to showcase the hidden gems of Kyoto for travelers and locals who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling.

