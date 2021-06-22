The Ritz-Carlton Debuts in Turks & Caicos
PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS — June 22, 2021 — The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is pleased to announce the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos, marking the debut of the iconic luxury hospitality brand in this island paradise. Situated on the world-famous Grace Bay in Providenciales, The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos offers an idyllic tropical getaway, seamlessly blending the natural beauty of the destination with the legendary service and elegant accommodations for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is known.