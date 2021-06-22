Cancel
College Sports

De’Anthony Gatson commits to USC

By Erik McKinney
WeAreSC
 17 days ago
USC stayed hot on the recruiting trail on Tuesday, picking up a commitment from three-star running back De’Anthony Gatson (Newton, Tex./Newton). The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Gatson picked up an offer from USC this past spring and became a top target for the Trojans coaches, who go into Texas yet again for a prep prospect. He’s been one of the most productive running back in the country the last two seasons, rushing for more than 1,850 yards and 29 touchdowns in each of his sophomore and junior seasons. He averaged 12.3 yards per carry. Playing in a run-heavy offense, Gatson has a great feel for the position and ability to cut and make people miss at the line of scrimmage and into the second level.

