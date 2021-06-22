Solicitors in the Borough

Indiana Borough Council will meet tonight for their agenda prep session, but there are two items of note that will come up during the meeting. One of them will be the approval of a paving bid. The borough received two bids for the 2021 paving project. According to the draft agenda for tonight, a bid opening was held on May 21st, and it was announced that East American had the lowest bid, and the bid was under budget. Since the bid was under budget, the borough will negotiate a change order for the project. Council will look to approve the agreement tonight.