Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Solicitors in the Borough

crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

Moxie Pest Control has obtained a solicitation permit from the Borough and will be going door to door until 07/23/2021 (unless extended). Solicitors are only permitted to solicit Monday through Friday between 9am and 5pm. Solicitors are required to produce their permit upon request and are not permitted to enter any building without the owner's permission. If you do not want soliciting at your residence simply display a “no solicitation” sign in a conspicuous location.

bucks.crimewatchpa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moxie Pest Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Borough of Rosslyn Farms, Alle...

Borough of Rosslyn Farms, Allegheny County - Concise Financial Information. The concise financial information is derived from the audited financial statements of the Borough of Rosslyn Farms as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020. Total assets of $1,236,956; total liabilities of $249,263 and total net position of $987,693. Total revenues were $991,888, total expenditures were $784,531 and the change in total net position for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $207,357. Full copies of the annual financial reporting information may be examined at the Borough's office.
Franklin Park, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

OFFICIAL BOROUGH OF FRANKLIN ...

The Borough of Franklin Park will be offering for sale a 2016 Ford Interceptor SUV Explorer and a 2015 Ford Interceptor SUV Explorer to the highest bidders on the Municibid online auction website (https://municibid.com) starting Monday, July 19, 2021 at 5 pm and ending Monday, August 2, 2021 at 5 pm prevailing local time. Terms and conditions regarding the sale of these vehicles will be available on the Municibid online auction website.
Plum, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

BOROUGH OF PLUM OFFICIAL NOTIC...

The Borough of Plum Zoning Hearing Board has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday July 21, 2021 at 7:00pm at the Municipal Building located at 4575 New Texas Road, Pittsburgh PA 15239. The hearing is as follows:. 1. ZHB-2021-09 - A request from Joyce Lewis, owner of 588 Rainier Dr, Lot...
Brentwood, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

BOROUGH OF BRENTWOOD NOTICE OF...

Notice is hereby given by the Zoning Hearing Board of the Borough of Brentwood that a public hearing will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 8:00PM to review the following:. ZHB CASE NO. 2021-03: Appeal from a determination of the Borough Zoning Officer. An occupancy permit was denied...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Fraud - Penn Township

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 32 PENN TWP P868. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. In this investigation the caller is in fact unemployed but has not filed for the state provided unemployment benefits. The NLCRPD is investigating a report of identity theft in connection with the...
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Daily News Release - 7/8/2021

Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. Public Drunkenness Arrest, 11:06 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, 1507 Lititz Pike – CVS Pharmacy (MT) – Brian C. McBee, M/37, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after he was observed stumbling, losing his balance, and being slumped over. McBee admitted to consuming heroin. A citation was filed.
Jobsnarberthpa.gov

Narberth Borough is Hiring for the position of Office Manager

Under the direction of the Borough Manager, the Office Manager is responsible for a variety of administrative functions in compliance with State and local codes, and ensures that these services and programs are provided efficiently and effectively. The Officer Manager is an important member of a small management team. The...
Parkesburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Access device fraud and related offenses

Police have charged McCARRAHER with Access Device Fraud after police contact July 6th @ 10 PM. A victim had reported losing credit cards and other items in the 100 blk of W. 1st Ave. while shopping. Those cards were then used at various locations around the Parkesburg area shortly after their loss...
Indiana Statewdadradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL LOOKS TO APPROVE PAVING CONTRACT

Indiana Borough Council will meet tonight for their agenda prep session, but there are two items of note that will come up during the meeting. One of them will be the approval of a paving bid. The borough received two bids for the 2021 paving project. According to the draft agenda for tonight, a bid opening was held on May 21st, and it was announced that East American had the lowest bid, and the bid was under budget. Since the bid was under budget, the borough will negotiate a change order for the project. Council will look to approve the agreement tonight.
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

NLCRPD Releases Bias based Policing Data For Second Fiscal Quarter of 2021

The NLCRPD is releasing the BIAS BASED POLICING REPORT for the second fiscal quarter of 2021. This reporting is made public on a quarterly and annual basis and is available for review on NLCRPD.org under the report drop down tab and is listed by reporting period in descending order. To increase both transparency and NLCRPD agency public accountability, the report is attached to this release in a PDF file as well as the actual agency written policy directive (NLCRPD W.D. 1.8.3) .
East Petersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

East Petersburg Borough - Multiple Unemployment Fraud Cases Reported to the NLCRPD

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 41 EAST PETE BORO P8610. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 41 EAST PETE BORO P8610. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Responsible Unit: P86-8 Location: HOLLOW DR. Municipality: EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH. Cross Streets:...
Lititz, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Multiple Unemployment Compensation (UC) Fraud Reported to the LBPD

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD has received multiple reports of identify theft through the filing of false unemployment compensation (UC) claims. In each instance, someone filed for UC benefits using the personal information of the reporting person, without their knowledge or consent. Victims are encouraged to report this fraud to their employer and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. A copy of a police report is often required to initiate a UC fraud claim.
Hicksville, OHCrescent-News

Hicksville council hears first reading on contract for solicitor

HICKSVILLE — During a brief Tuesday meeting, Hicksville Village council heard from Hicksville Bank president/CEO Greg Smitley while also holding its first reading on a resolution to re-hire village solicitor Troy Essex. Essex has provided legal services as solicitor for the village of Hicksville since 2006 and the resolution extended...
Hanover, PAYork Dispatch Online

Hanover Borough requests water rate increase

Hanover officials submitted a water rate increase request to the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday asking to raise rates for water services provided outside of the township. That includes Penn Township, Conewago Township, McSherrytown Borough and limited parts of Heidelberg Township. Hanover Borough Treasurer Sam Miller said the reason...
Big Run, PApunxsutawneyspirit.com

Big Run borough sells plow

BIG RUN — Big Run Borough completed the sale of its old snowplow at a recent meeting. Dawn Kopp, secretary/treasurer, said in addition to the snowplow, sold two pieces off of the old truck to Canoe Township, Indiana County. Kopp also reported that borough has been utilizing Day Services from...
PoliticsBBC

Slough Borough imposes emergency curbs on spending

A council has imposed emergency controls on its spending, after revealing a £56m financial deficit. Slough Borough Council has issued a Section 114 notice which restricts its spending to essential services. The Labour-run local authority had previously invested heavily in property and land for development. The council's chief executive said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy