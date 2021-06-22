Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

INCIDENT BLOTTER JUNE 14-JUNE 20,2021

crimewatchpa.com
 17 days ago

At 10:41 am, Officers responded to a call for vandalism on Gordon Road. Graffiti in a township park bathroom was photographed and the incident is under investigation. The incident occurred between 9:00 am on 6/11/2021 and the morning of 6/14/2021. If you have any information, please contact Officer Snyder at Msnyder@plumstead.gov or call (215) 766-8741.

bucks.crimewatchpa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blotter#Domestic Assault#Vandalism#Postal Service#Quakertown Borough#Vehicle Task Force#Central Bucks Regional#Department#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Brainerd, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Police Blotter — June 27

SUSPICIOUS — Report at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, of a vehicle loitering in a parking lot at Baymont Inn & Suites Baxter Brainerd, 7208 Fairview Road. Officers made contact and people said they had a room with a friend. They were sent on their way. Report at 2:08 a.m....
Sun Prairie, WIhngnews.com

Clincy charged in connection with June 13 incident

A 31-year-old Sun Prairie man charged last year with domestic disorderly conduct was charged in Dane County Circuit Court last week with first degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm in connection with a June 13 incident in Sun Prairie. Harry Clincy Jr. allegedly...
Warren County, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Police Blotter: Warren County May 30-June 5

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. • May 30: Kelvin Omar Briuela Rivera, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was charged with child endangerment and driving under the influence. • May 30: Megan Nicole Campbell, of Shenandoah, was issued a warrant by another jurisdiction for domestic assault and battery.
Perham, MNperhamfocus.com

Police report: June 14-27

7:36 a.m. 911 Hangup Calls: Responded to Perham address for 911 hangup call; all okay. 11:16 a.m. Traffic - Warning: Issued verbal warning for speed. 11:59 a.m. Animal Call: Report of dogs barking; issued verbal warning. 6:56 p.m. Suspicious Activity: Caller reported suspicious adult male; unable to locate. 8:44 p.m....
Savage, MNswnewsmedia.com

Savage police calls: June 14-21

The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 14-21. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. June 14: Officers arrested a 39-year-old...
Lancaster, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Arson 2107000051

On the 30th of June 2021 at approximately 10:44 pm Lancaster City Bureau of Fire was dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of S. Prince St. for a building fire. City fire was able to extinguish a burning roll of paper towels and noted a very strong smell from an accelerant. The fire was set in the front vestibule of this location causing damage to the floor, walls and front door leading into an apartment.
vtcng.com

South Burlington Police Blotter: June 20 - 26

June 20 at 11 a.m., police responded to a report of retail theft at the University Mall. June 10 at 10:07 p.m., police directed patrol on Patchen Road. June 21 at 4:03 a.m., police assisted on a medical call involving a suicide attempt. June 21 at 7:30 a.m., an officer...
crimewatchpa.com

Motor Vehicle Crash/DUI

On the 04 July 2021, at approx 1741hrs, Douglass Twp Police responded to a single vehicle crash into a utility pole on Farmington Ave. Witnesses reported a male exited the vehicle and was running north on Farmington towards Boyertown. Initial responding units briefly checked the area where the male was last seen running and were unable to locate him. Police arrived on location and found an address inside the vehicle and the male driver was located at his residence. The male was returned back to the crash scene. During police interaction with the male, an odor of an intoxicating beverage was observed and the male was given a series of sobriety tests. Based on the results, the male was taken into custody and transported to the Berks County Sheriffs where he submitted to a chemical test of breath. The results of that test were 0.16%, twice the legal limit. The male was released to family and will be charged with the DUI and other traffic violations.
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: June 25-July 1, 2021

22500 block 60th Avenue West: A woman reported that the catalytic converter from her vehicle had been taken some time between Wednesday night and Friday morning while it was parked on the street. 22900 block 72nd Place West: A man said he was the victim of fraud after someone had...
Pennsylvania Statecrimewatchpa.com

Trooper Justified in Shooting at Fleeing Suspect After Being Hit By Vehicle: Aggravated Assault and Other Charges Filed on Driver

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office has concluded their review of a May 11, 2021, incident in East Lampeter Township that involved a Pennsylvania State Police trooper firing at the driver of a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Lincoln Highway East, where the driver struck the Trooper with the vehicle as he fled the scene.
Ellensburg, WAdailyrecordnews.com

June 25 blotter: Gun pointed over parking space

Kittcom received the following calls on June 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):. A husky reportedly was running southbound in the roadway on North Alder Street. A low hanging wire was reported in an alley off South Ruby Street. A bicycle was reported...
Watertown, OHnny360.com

Blotter: Watertown city police activity for Sunday, June 27

WATERTOWN — Seath A. Sebring, 32, of 7574 Highway 44 East, Mt. Washington, Ky., was charged with disorderly conduct by city police on Saturday. According to police records, at about 1:18 a.m. Saturday, Mr. Sebring engaged in a fight with Jason Vivyan outside Whistler’s Tavern on Public Square. Mr. Sebring...
Law Enforcementnny360.com

Blotter: Jefferson County police activity for Monday, June 28

WATERTOWN – Jody A. Ashcroft, 50, of 211 Creekwood Drive, Apt. 2, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and criminal mischief by city police on Sunday. According to police records, at about 6 p.m. Saturday, Ms. Ashcroft illegally entered an apartment at 209 Creekwood Drive belonging to Nancy Soucy. She also damaged two window screens in Ms. Soucy’s apartment by removing the screens from their frames, doing about $30 in damage.
South Cle Elum, WAdailyrecordnews.com

June 30 blotter: Dog reportedly found dead in vehicle

Kittcom received the following calls on June 29-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):. n Obscenities reportedly were spray painted on a garage on East Sixth Avenue. n A horse reportedly attempted to jump a fence and was now dangling from it on Naneum...
Accidentscrimewatchpa.com

Suspicious ATV that caught fire

On 7/6/21, an ATV was found to be on fire in the area of Jamison Road and Salem Church Road at the LWT/Chanceford line. The vehicle was found on fire with no driver. A description was given of two males leaving the scene on another 4-wheeler. Fire Department was able to put out the fire. Police are working on VIN recovery (due to the fire) and looking for any tips on ownership. If you have information, please contact Chief Arnold of the LWTPD at 717-244-8055. Or, feel free to submit a tip via Crimewatch.
Bemidji, MNbemidjinow.com

Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, June 30

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, June 30. Traffic stop on the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. NW. Driver arrested for DWI. Welfare Check, 9:20 p.m. Officers responded to a welfare check on the 600...
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovery - Penn Township

NLCRPD Patrol District Designation: L86 SECTOR 34 MANHEIM AUCTION. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The NLCRPD patrol team assigned as part of the Lancaster County Auto Theft Task Force to the Manheim Auto Auction recovered a stolen vehicle valued at approximately $9,500.00. The 2014 Nissan Maxima was...
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Accident Involving Damage

On 6/24/2021, Chambersburg Police responded to the 500 block of Broad St for a vehicle accident involving property damage. An unknown vehicle veered off the alley and struck a rock, downspout and natural gas meter causing damage. The vehicle fled in an unknown direction. If anyone had witnessed this accident...

Comments / 0

Community Policy