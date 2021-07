Ever wondered what bear tastes like? Now’s your chance to try someone of the best-tasting bear stew you will ever have, and spend the day with fun, family-friendly activities! There is something for everyone at the McCleary Bear Festival—even if you don’t want to eat bear—and the weather is going to be just perfect at the beach. So, pile the family into the car and head to McCleary for the 62nd McCleary Bear Festival happening July 9-11 at Beerbower Park.