7 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In NYC Between June 22nd - June 27th

Restaurants can conjure all kinds of emotions in people. These emotions include (and are not limited to): ecstasy, despair, amazement, melancholy, confusion, fury, intrigue and, when Peking duck is on the menu, faint arousal. Molly’s Cafe is all about comfort though. It’s a space in Hoxton connected to the Museum of the Home where lots of other people - family people, hungover people, excited people, romantic people, solitary people, sultry people - are sitting and smiling and enjoying a rudely rich ice cream sandwich in total contentment. Making this happen is easier said than done, but Molly’s Cafe has made it feel effortless. Part of this is down to the fact it’s an all-day affair. As good for a bacon sandwich as it is for a mid-afternoon negroni, a gooey lunchtime onion and parmesan tart or a ham and comté croque for the kids. It feels canteen-like in the best possible way. A casual place for second, or seven hundredth, dates as much as it is for solo sandwich goers. It should be no surprise that it’s part of the Anchor & Hope family because like all their spots, inside or outside, you’re going to be very comfortable here.