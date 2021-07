Int J Biochem Cell Biol. 2021 Jun 25:106032. doi: 10.1016/j.biocel.2021.106032. Online ahead of print. Colorectal carcinoma is a high incidence cancer and leading cause of cancer mortality worldwide. The advances in genomics and transcriptomics in the past decades have improved the detection and prevention of CRC in familial CRC syndromes. Nevertheless, the ultimate goal of personalized medicine for sporadic CRC is still not within reach due no less to the difficulty in integrating population disparity and clinical data to combat what essentially is a very heterogenous disease. This minireview highlights the achievement of the past decades and present possible direction in the hope of early detection and metastasis prevention for reducing CRC-associated morbidity and mortality.