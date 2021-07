The phrase “simple is better” feels especially pertinent when it comes to anything happening in the morning between “opening your eyes” and “breakfast.” Thankfully, the first thing registered dietitian Brigitte Zeitlin, RD, founder of BZ Nutrition in New York City, thinks you should do right after waking up is incredibly simple: Drink water. “Water is an essential nutrient, which means our bodies require it but cannot make enough of it on its own and so we need to get it from our diet,” she says. “Water plays a huge role in our moods, cognition, body weight, skin health, and body temperature,” she says.