Mushroom growing out of fossilized ant reveals new genus and species of fungal parasite

Wikstroemia (Thymelaeaceae) is a diverse genus that extends from Asia to Australia and has been recorded on the Hawaiian Islands. Despite its medicinal properties and resource utilization in pulp production, genetic studies of the species in this important genus have been neglected. In this study, the plastome sequences of six species of Wikstroemia were sequenced and analysed. The plastomes ranged in size between 172,610 bp (W. micrantha) and 173,697 bp (W. alternifolia) and exhibited a typical genome structure consisting of a pair of inverted repeat (IR) regions separated by a large single-copy (LSC) region and a small single-copy (SSC) region. The six plastomes were similar in the 138 or 139 genes predicted, which consisted of 92 or 93 protein-coding genes, 38 tRNA genes, and 8 rRNA genes. The overall GC contents were identical (36.7%). Comparative genomic analyses were conducted with the inclusion of two additional published species of Wikstroemia in which the sequence divergence and expansion of IRs in the plastomes were determined. When compared to the coding sequences (CDSs) of Aquilaria sinensis, five genes, namely, rpl2, rps7, rps18, ycf1 and ycf2, indicated positive selection in W. capitata. The plastome-based phylogenetic analysis inferred that Wikstroemia in its current state is paraphyletic to Stellera chamaejasme, while the ITS-based tree analyses could not properly resolve the phylogenetic relationship between Stellera and Wikstroemia. This finding rekindled interest in the proposal to synonymize Stellera with Wikstroemia, which was previously proposed but rejected due to taxonomic conflicts. Nevertheless, this study provides valuable genomic information to aid in the taxonomic implications and phylogenomic reconstruction of Thymelaeaceae.