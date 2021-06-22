Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Boost for mouse genetic analysis

Science Daily
 17 days ago

Genetic mosaic individuals, which contain cells of different genotypes, arise naturally in multicellular organisms. In humans, the development of cancer -- where one cell acquires a mutation that allows it to proliferate, while other cells don't -- is a prime example of genetic mosaicism. But inversely, genetic mosaicism can be used to study and understand the development of disease.

www.sciencedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Genetic Disorders#Genetic Analysis#Cancer Cells#Mosaic Analysis#Ist Austria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Science
News Break
Cancer
Related
Sciencecell.com

An atlas of protein-protein interactions across mouse tissues

A high-quality map more than doubles the size of the known mouse interactome. Rewiring of protein interactions across tissues is tightly regulated. Proteins implicated in tissue-specific diseases form tissue-specific subnetworks. Cellular processes arise from the dynamic organization of proteins in networks of physical interactions. Mapping the interactome has therefore been...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Mouse Embryoids Created

The tiny mouse embryo has a heart that beats. Its muscles, blood vessels, gut and nervous system are beginning to develop. But this embryo is unusual: It was made in a lab, out of mouse embryonic stem cells, and represents the most sophisticated in vitro (in a dish) model of a mammal ever so created.
ScienceEurekAlert

Mouse brain imaged from the microscopic to the macroscopic level

Researchers at the University of Chicago and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have leveraged existing advanced X-ray microscopy techniques to bridge the gap between MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and electron microscopy imaging, providing a viable pipeline for multiscale whole brain imaging within the same brain. The proof-of-concept demonstration involved imaging an entire mouse brain across five orders of magnitude of resolution, a step which researchers say will better connect existing imaging approaches and uncover new details about the structure of the brain.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New analysis links distinct patterns of genetic mutations with OCD

In the first analysis of its kind, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and several other institutions have linked distinct patterns of genetic mutations with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in humans. The work, published online June 28 in Nature Neuroscience, confirms the validity of targeting specific genes...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Genetic Mutations Linked With OCD in Humans

In the first analysis of its kind, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and several other institutions have linked distinct patterns of genetic mutations with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in humans. The work, in Nature Neuroscience, confirms the validity of targeting specific genes to develop new OCD...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Cellular Model of a Developing Mouse Is Built With Spatial Resolution

A new technique called sci-Space, combined with data from other technologies, could lead to four-dimensional atlases of gene expression across diverse cells during embryonic development of mammals. Such atlases would map how the gene transcripts in individual cells reflect the passage of time, cell lineages, cell migration, and location on...
WildlifePosted by
Indy100

Genetics ‘a new tool to help boost water vole conservation’

Genetics could be used as a new tool to help boost water vole conservation in the UK, after scientists analysed the DNA of one of the country’s most threatened mammals. Researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute have sequenced the genome – a complete set of genetic instructions – of the European water vole (Arvicola amphibius), a semi-aquatic rodent under serious threat from habitat loss and predation by the American mink.
Scienceaithority.com

Study: Genetic Characteristics in Embryos Can Be Identified by Non-Invasive AI Analysis

A study conducted by Israeli startup AiVF claims that genetic characteristics in embryos can be extracted using AI-based computer vision technologies. The study, presented this week at the annual European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology conference, was completed by researchers at AiVF, which specializes in AI technology for digitizing IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) clinics, together with researchers led by Dr. Marcos Meseguer from the IVIRMA clinic in Valencia, Spain.
ScienceScience Daily

Call to increase genetic diversity in immunogenomics

Historically, most large-scale immunogenomic studies -- those exploring the association between genes and disease -- were conducted with a bias toward individuals of European ancestry. Corey T. Watson, Ph.D., assistant professor in the University of Louisville Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, is leading a call to actively diversify the genetic resources he and fellow immunogenomics researchers use in their work to advance genomic medicine more equitably.
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Differences in Mouse, Human Astrocytes May Impact Research

Brain cells called astrocytes behave differently under stressful conditions in humans as compared with mice, new research suggests. Because mice are a commonly used model for research in Parkinson’s disease, these “species-specific differences” could have important implications for how such research is done, according to a team of scientists from UCLA, who led the study.
Baltimore, MDumaryland.edu

Improving Genetic Medicine in Diverse Populations

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) have received a $5 million federal grant to pool genomic information from existing and new datasets — predominantly in African and African American populations — in order to calculate the risk of developing specific diseases. They will use sophisticated modeling and genetic datasets to calculate the risk, known as a polygenic risk score, with an emphasis on studying people from different ancestries.
ScienceScience Now

Astrocytes close the mouse critical period for visual plasticity

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf5273, this issue p. 77; see also abj6745, p. 29. Brain postnatal development is characterized by critical periods of experience-dependent remodeling of neuronal circuits. Failure to end these periods results in neurodevelopmental disorders. The cellular processes defining critical-period timing remain unclear. Here, we show that in the mouse visual cortex, astrocytes control critical-period closure. We uncover the underlying pathway, which involves astrocytic regulation of the extracellular matrix, allowing interneuron maturation. Unconventional astrocyte connexin signaling hinders expression of extracellular matrix–degrading enzyme matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP9) through RhoA–guanosine triphosphatase activation. Thus, astrocytes not only influence the activity of single synapses but also are key elements in the experience-dependent wiring of brain circuits.
CancerNature.com

Genetic modifiers regulating DNA replication and double-strand break repair are associated with differences in mammary tumors in mouse models of Li-Fraumeni syndrome

Breast cancer is the most common tumor among women with inherited variants in the TP53 tumor suppressor, but onset varies widely suggesting interactions with genetic or environmental factors. Rodent models haploinsufficent for Trp53 also develop a wide variety of malignancies associated with Li-Fraumeni syndrome, but BALB/c mice are uniquely susceptible to mammary tumors and is genetically linked to the Suprmam1 locus on chromosome 7. To define mechanisms that interact with deficiencies in p53 to alter susceptibility to mammary tumors, we fine mapped the Suprmam1 locus in females from an N2 backcross of BALB/cMed and C57BL/6J mice. A major modifier was localized within a 10 cM interval on chromosome 7. The effect of the locus on DNA damage responses was examined in the parental strains and mice that are congenic for C57BL/6J alleles on the BALB/cMed background (SM1-Trp53+/−). The mammary epithelium of C57BL/6J-Trp53+/− females exhibited little radiation-induced apoptosis compared to BALB/cMed-Trp53+/− and SM1-Trp53+/− females indicating that the Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles could not rescue repair of radiation-induced DNA double-strand breaks mostly relying on non-homologous end joining. In contrast, the Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles in SM1-Trp53+/− mice were sufficient to confer the C57BL/6J-Trp53+/− phenotypes in homology-directed repair and replication fork progression. The Suprmam1B6/B6 alleles in SM1-Trp53+/− mice appear to act in trans to regulate a panel of DNA repair and replication genes which lie outside the locus.
ScienceNature.com

Generation of mouse–human chimeric embryos

Naive human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) can be used to generate mature human cells of all three germ layers in mouse–human chimeric embryos. Here, we describe a protocol for generating mouse–human chimeric embryos by injecting naive hPSCs converted from the primed state. Primed hPSCs are treated with a mammalian target of rapamycin inhibitor (Torin1) for 3 h and dissociated to single cells, which are plated on mouse embryonic fibroblasts in 2iLI medium, a condition essentially the same for culturing mouse embryonic stem cells. After 3–4 d, bright, dome-shaped colonies with mouse embryonic stem cell morphology are passaged in 2iLI medium. Established naive hPSCs are injected into mouse blastocysts, which produce E17.5 mouse embryos containing 0.1–4.0% human cells as quantified by next-generation sequencing of 18S ribosomal DNA amplicons. The protocol is suitable for studying the development of hPSCs in mouse embryos and may facilitate the generation of human cells, tissues and organs in animals.
Sciencepnas.org

Imaging the construction of capillary networks in the neonatal mouse brain

Edited by Mark T. Nelson, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT, and approved May 23, 2021 (received for review January 15, 2021) Capillary networks are essential for distribution of blood flow through the brain, and numerous other homeostatic functions, including neurovascular signal conduction and blood–brain barrier integrity. Accordingly, the impairment of capillary architecture and function lies at the root of many brain diseases. Visualizing how brain capillary networks develop in vivo can reveal innate programs for cerebrovascular growth and repair. Here, we use longitudinal two-photon imaging through noninvasive thinned skull windows to study a burst of angiogenic activity during cerebrovascular development in mouse neonates. We find that angiogenesis leading to the formation of capillary networks originated exclusively from cortical ascending venules. Two angiogenic sprouting activities were observed: 1) early, long-range sprouts that directly connected venules to upstream arteriolar input, establishing the backbone of the capillary bed, and 2) short-range sprouts that contributed to expansion of anastomotic connectivity within the capillary bed. All nascent sprouts were prefabricated with an intact endothelial lumen and pericyte coverage, ensuring their immediate perfusion and stability upon connection to their target vessels. The bulk of this capillary expansion spanned only 2 to 3 d and contributed to an increase of blood flow during a critical period in cortical development.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Protocol for Creating Mouse-Human Chimeric Embryos Published

A year after University at Buffalo scientists demonstrated that it was possible to produce millions of mature human cells in a mouse embryo, they have published a detailed description of the method so that other laboratories can do it, too. The ability to produce millions of mature human cells in...
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
SciencePhys.org

Cell-wrangling circuit simplifies genetic experiments

Lab-bred cells like to have it their way, producing recombinant (aka artificial) proteins based on however many plasmids they randomly get. But the intuition and hard work of a Rice University alumnus will go a long way toward preserving the rank and file. Jin (Harvey) Yang, who graduated from Rice...
ScienceEurekAlert

Combating infectious diseases with genetic engineering

As part of the drive to support junior research groups in research into infectious diseases, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research is to provide 2,162,188 euros in funding from 2021 to 2026 for the research project 'AGEnTS - Genetic Engineering of T-cells for Treating Infectious Diseases' at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU). The head of the project, which aims to combat drug-resistant pathogens using genetically modified immune cells, is Dr. Kilian Schober from the Institute of Microbiology - Clinical Microbiology, Immunology and Hygiene at Universitätsklinikum Erlangen.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Osteolectin stromal cells: Mechanical stimulation improves bone regeneration and supports bacterial clearance after fracture

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 257 (2021) Cite this article. In a study recently published in Nature, Shen and colleagues characterized a peri-arteriolar niche in the bone marrow with highly proliferative, short-lived, leptin receptor- and osteolectin (Oln) positive stromal cells, which improved bone regeneration and supported bacterial clearance after fracture. By proving that maintenance of these cells critically required mechanical stimulation, which in turn was affected by age,1 the authors identified possible therapeutic targets for bone healing and regeneration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy