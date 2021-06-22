LAS ANIMAS COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS WORK SESSION June 23, 2021 3:00 p.m.
Las Animas County is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Time: Jun 23, 2021 03:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85253353131?pwd=NnVudndwNnhaTjFIQ2QxVEswQ0VGUT09. Meeting ID: 852 5335 3131. Passcode: 181598. One tap mobile. +12532158782,,85253353131#,,,,*181598# US (Tacoma) +13462487799,,85253353131#,,,,*181598# US (Houston) Dial by your location. +1 253 215 8782...krtnradio.com