Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Jetpack Joyride+

By Halfbrick Studios
TouchArcade
 17 days ago

Bullet-powered jetpacks! Giant mechanical dragons! Birds that shoot money! From the makers of the global hit game, Fruit Ninja comes this insane, high flying endless runner that will keep you on the edge of your seat! It's time to join Barry Steakfries and equip the coolest jetpacks, suit up in stylish costumes and ride crazy vehicles in his endless running quest to beat the scientists to the end of the lab. FEATURES: ● Fly the coolest jetpacks in gaming history ● Surf the wave-rider in all its glory ● Complete daring missions to boost your rank ● Customise your look with ridiculous outfits ● Dodge lasers, zappers, and guided missiles ● Collect coins and make millions of dollars ● Storm the lab in giant mechs and crazy vehicles ● Equip high-tech gadgets and power-ups ● Earn achievements and battle it out against friends ● Test your reflexes with simple one-touch controls.

toucharcade.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Ninja#Fly#Tech#Coins#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cars
Related
Video Gameswccftech.com

ELEX II Preview – Eurojank Gets a Proper Jetpack to Fly Around

Eurojank is a term I've long used, and one that myself and Alessio still use, to describe the sort of games you tended to find coming out of Europe and still do. You know the sort of games, where the polish may not be perfect, some systems may follow their own new logic, and other aspects were close, but there was just something standing out from the US and JP counterparts. ELEX was one of those games, as was the Gothic series, The Witcher 1 & 2, S.T.A.L.K.E.R, Mount & Blade, and so many more. ELEX II is now looking like it will continue that strong tradition.
Video GamesTouchArcade

10tons is Looking for Beta Testers for the iOS Version of ‘Tesla Force’

Back in the fall of 2019 developer 10tons announced a new game called Tesla Force, a spin-off of their incredibly awesome top-down shooter Tesla vs. Lovecraft. This new game would take the creepy Lovecraft-inspired enemies and the over-the-top Tesla-inspired weaponry of the original game but put it into an infinitely re-playable randomly-generated shell and throw in additional playable characters like Marie Curie, Mary Shelley, and old HP Lovecraft himself for good measure. Given how fantastic Tesla vs. Lovecraft was, this spin-off seemed like a dream come true, and following a brief Early Access period on PC the game also launched on Xbox and PlayStation in November with a Switch version arriving this past March.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

MergeCrafter’s pixel art puzzle adventure is out now on iOS and Android

Fiveamp LLC has released MergeCrafter for both iOS and Android devices, letting players match, build, and merge their way to bigger and brighter worlds. The puzzle adventure combines match-3 and match-5 elements with crafting and harvesting, all packaged nicely in an adorable, pixel art world. In MergeCrafter’s tycoon sim, you’ll...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Chimeraland is an open-world cross-platform MMO with a focus on taming critters

Chimeraland is a relatively new MMO on the scene that’s looking to bring a unique-looking PC and mobile game to market. The game is inspired by an ancient Chinese epic called The Classic of Mountains and Seas and will be feature a massive world in which players can build homesteads, tame creatures, and even play as a bird-person if that fluffs your feathers. The plans are to have it launch as a cross-platform MMO between PC, Android, and iOS.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Little Fin

Swim through the coral reef and collect all the cans polluting the ocean! Little Fin is a cute adventure game with easy …. Swim through the coral reef and collect all the cans polluting the ocean! Little Fin is a cute adventure game with easy controls and levels that are super fun to play, find secret passages, eat small fish to get bigger and smash through rocks, and swim away from a giant shark. Features: • Super fun gameplay • Low-poly 3D graphics • Multiple skins to unlock • Wonderful sea journey • Charming music tracks.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Fruit Ninja VR 2 Is Coming In 2021 With Archery

Back by what we can only assume is popular demand, Fruit Ninja VR 2 will launch on PC VR headsets later this year. A SteamVR listing for the game is now live, but developer Halfbrick actually quietly announced the project at the end of June. You’ve likely heard of Fruit Ninja before – it’s best known as an incredibly popular mobile game in which players swipe on a touchpad to slice fruit in half. In 2016, Halfbrick released a VR version of the game that instead had you holding a sword you’d physically swing with your arms.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Puzzle platformer Out of Line launches on Nintendo Switch

Hatinh Interactive and developer Nerd Monkeys has announced the release of their hand-drawn puzzle platformer Out of Line on Nintendo Switch in Europe. Fellow gamers in North America will be able to purchase the game on Switch on 18th August. This enchanting story has been inspired by Studio Ghibli, modern philosophy and impressionist art and will take players on an adventure to discover the value of freedom. You can watch the new launch trailer below…
RecipesTouchArcade

Atelier Online

The Atelier series comes to mobile, celebrating its 20th anniversary! Free-to-play adventure role-playing game that combines the features of previous Atelier series with online play and co-operation mode. ※ GAME FEATURES MAIN ATELIER CHARACTERS RETURN Characters such as Ayesha, Totori, and Marie from the previous Atelier series are joining the game to interact in a never-seen-before story! Atelier fans will have the chance to collect all these legendary characters! EXPLORE AN OPEN WORLD WITHOUT TIME LIMITS The elements and monsters on the island will appear based on the weather and daytime. Players can also explore the island with up to 3 friends in the online cooperative multiplayer mode. SYNTHESIZE TO CREATE OVER 1000 ITEMS The specialization in alchemy is about finding, collecting, and combing items in recipes to create better items to advance further in the game. CUSTOMIZE CHARACTERS WITH MORE THEN 700 OUTFITS The players can try different gears such as clothes, weapons, and accessories on their characters to improve stats, change the appearance and get new skills. NEW ADVENTURES ON BRESSISILE ISLAND The journey as protagonists starts at the Royal Academy and continues around the world to become the best alchemist, encountering others and paving your own path. JOIN US NOW: Official Site: https://atelier-online.boltrend.com/en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AtelierOnlineEN Discord: https://discord.gg/x7aDncynC3 Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/AtelierOnlineOfficial.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Atelier Online: Alchemist of Bressisle’ Now Available on iOS and Android

Back in 2018 Atelier Online launched on mobile devices in Japan to mark the 20th anniversary of the Atelier series. Fans had been wondering if the game would make its way to other parts of the world, and just last month publisher Boltrend Games confirmed that they would indeed be bringing Atelier Online to folks outside of Japan. That announcement also marked a pre-registration campaign that has been highly successful, with a release date pegged as July 8th. A quick glance at the calendar confirms that today is in fact July 8th. Atelier Online is here!
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Sniper Elite VR Review

The Sniper Elite series has taken its first step into the world of VR, allowing players to get immersed in the action like never before. Available via pretty much all VR platforms, Sniper Elite VR presents players with 18 missions in which to sneak and shoot. They won’t be taking control of series stalwart Karl Fairburne, however. Set in Southern Italy in 1943, instead they’ll assume the role of a man fighting for the Italian resistance, pushing back against the fascist forces that are occupying his homeland. And thanks to VR, you really will feel like you’re in the thick of the action.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Win a code for Duck Souls on iOS or Android!

Duck Souls is an action platformer game with an adorable feathered character, a vibrant pixel art style, and a funky soundtrack that will make the neverending cycle of death slightly more bearable. In order to succeed in Duck Souls, you must jump over spikes, climb tall walls, and avoid obstacles...
Video GamesIGN

Aussie Deals: Steam Sale on Must Own Shooters and More!

If you're into first-person shooters, today is your day to take aim at some awesome savings. Steam has got cheap deals on Far Cry 5, Doom Eternal, Metro Exodus and the criminally under-played Titanfall 2. We've also got you console players covered with bargains on accessories and AAA titles!. Purchase...
Hobbiescgmagonline.com

MTG Arena’s Dungeons & Dragons Set Releases Today

Magic: The Gathering’s latest set, a massive crossover with Dungeons & Dragons, officially launches on MTG Arena Thursday, July 8. The Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set officially launches on July 23, but it’s available early in the digital card game version of MTG Arena, for fans to get an early taste. MTG Arena can be played for free both on PC and mobile devices. Surprisingly, there’s never been a direct crossover between Magic the Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons until now, but the series has crossed over with Warhammer, Lord of the Rings, and more.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Can You Play Fortnite For Free? Answered

Fortnite might be turning four years old in 2021, but it’s still one of the most popular games played today thanks to a vigorous “live service” schedule of updates from developer Epic Games that sees its gameplay constantly shift and change in exciting ways. No wonder, then, that so many people are wondering whether you can play Fortnite for free. Well, here’s everything you need to know.
Video GamesTouchArcade

The ‘Among Us’ Vent Cleaning Update Is Out Now on iOS, Android, Switch, and PC Bringing in the Vent Cleaning Task, New Languages, and More

Following the reveal of controller support, 15 player lobbies, and more, Among Us (Free) from Innersloth was updated on all platforms but another update was teased soon after. The Among Us Vent Cleaning update or 2021.6.30 update adds a new vent cleaning task, support for traditional and simplified Chinese, Irish localization, and more across all platforms today. The vent cleaning task lets you prevent imposters from using the specific vent. Imposters can use other vents and the current vent once it is cleaned. If you’re cleaning a vent while an imposter is in the vent, it will boot them out. Check out a clip of this in action below:
Video GamesKotaku

Ninja Gaiden Pacifist Speedrun Is Impressive AF

Ninja Gaiden protagonist Ryu Hayabusa deals with a lot of bullshit in the iconic NES platformer from 1989, so it only makes sense that he would obliterate everything in his path en route to finding his father’s killer. But speedrunners, the crazy people that they are, have devised a way to beat the game without killing a single enemy (apart from the unavoidable bosses, of course).
Video Gamesthekoalition.com

Mobile Gaming Tips and Tricks

Unless you’ve been living on another planet for the past five years, you’ll know that mobile gaming has taken over. These days, a lot of people spend their free time gaming on their iPhones and Androids – which is understandable, as there is an incredible variety of mobile games available now. Plus, the graphics and gameplay have become so advanced that it’s almost scary. Nobody could have predicted that mobile gaming would reach the level that it’s currently at.
MilitaryBBC

Is the use of jetpacks finally about to take off?

Leigh Coates says that when you speed through the air wearing a jetpack it feels as if you are able to fly like a superhero. "It is an incredible feeling," says the retired US helicopter pilot. "You really do feel as if you can fly." "They are really difficult to...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Best Minecraft Platform to Play on

There are many different ways to play Minecraft by now, from consoles to PCs to even mobile devices, but which one is the best Minecraft platform to play on? Right here I’ll be listing off some of the more major releases and variations of the game and explaining the pros and cons of each one of them. And of course, we’ll also be looking at which one is the absolute best to play on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy